Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.31.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.73. 153,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,581. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.65. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.09 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.518024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,207.00. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. 45.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

