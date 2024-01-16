Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.82. 423,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 243,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PXT

Parex Resources Trading Down 14.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of C$515.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Insider Activity at Parex Resources

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$253,368.00. In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,016.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,115. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.