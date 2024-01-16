Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

