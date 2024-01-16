Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.