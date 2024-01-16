Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

