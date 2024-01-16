Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $366.83 million and $883,343.75 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 367,057,347 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

