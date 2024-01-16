Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 711.5 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRF stock remained flat at $9.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,090 ($13.87) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 675 ($8.59) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

