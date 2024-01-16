Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $70.77 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.