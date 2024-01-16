PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $82,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,044. The company has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.