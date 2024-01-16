PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,020. The firm has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

