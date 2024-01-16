PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.51. 2,289,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.