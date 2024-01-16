PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

