Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.9% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 195.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $374.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.36 and its 200-day moving average is $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $377.06. The firm has a market cap of $961.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,308 shares of company stock worth $250,446,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

