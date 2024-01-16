Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

