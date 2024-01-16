Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

