Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 831 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 89,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.