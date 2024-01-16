Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.