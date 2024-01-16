Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 171,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. 38,688,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,671,141. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

