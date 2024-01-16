PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

