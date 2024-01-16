PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PAXS opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
