Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
