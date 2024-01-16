Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.