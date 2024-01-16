Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

