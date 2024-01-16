Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

Insider Activity at Plato Income Maximiser

In related news, insider Donald Hamson 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.