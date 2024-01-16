Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Playtech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF remained flat at $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.
About Playtech
