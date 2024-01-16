PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.41

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 142711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 796,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

