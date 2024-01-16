Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.20.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. Analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

