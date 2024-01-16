Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.59

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1235242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 50.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.