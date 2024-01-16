Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.00 and last traded at C$33.99, with a volume of 24622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.22. The stock has a market cap of C$916.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.38 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.4219828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total value of C$26,137.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $38,768. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.