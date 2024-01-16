PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lessened by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

