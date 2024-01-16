Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$122.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.00.

TSE PD opened at C$74.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.95. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$116.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). The business had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

