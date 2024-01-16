Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a one year low of $147.49 and a one year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

