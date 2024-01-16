Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Update

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Prio Stock Performance

PTRRY stock opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.39. Prio has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Get Prio alerts:

Prio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About Prio

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.