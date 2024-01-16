Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,144,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,380 shares of company stock worth $22,799,284. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

