ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

ACDC stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $9,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at about $9,100,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

