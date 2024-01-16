Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.27 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,260. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

