ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,211 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

