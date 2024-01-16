Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Update

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 628,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Proto Labs by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.3% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 13,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,424. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

