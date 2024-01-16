ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProtoKinetix Price Performance

PKTX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.