Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.62

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 24687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

