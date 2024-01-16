PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.18.

PHM opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

