Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 702,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 420,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

