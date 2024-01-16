Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,768,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,874,195 shares.The stock last traded at $45.44 and had previously closed at $44.92.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

