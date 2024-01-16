Qtum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.12 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $329.90 million and approximately $40.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00007288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.43 or 0.05959808 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00082650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

