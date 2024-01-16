QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,473,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

