QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.