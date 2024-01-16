Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.7 %

QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.51. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Qurate Retail by 19.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $2,296,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Qurate Retail by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 553,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 50.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $31,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

