Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 6.7 %
QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.51. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
