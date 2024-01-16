Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.27. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
