Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.56

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.27. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 690 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.