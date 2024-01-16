Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.40

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Cuts Dividend

About Raiffeisen Bank International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.