Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,517,770.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.