Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.15.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.13. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.5294118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

