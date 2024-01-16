Raymond James Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $185.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

Shares of UPS opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

