ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $162.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00162212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.